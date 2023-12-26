In this year's Guaranteed Rate Bowl, the Kansas Jayhawks are double-digit favorites (-11.5) over the UNLV Rebels. Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona will act as host on December 26, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. UNLV matchup.

UNLV vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

UNLV vs. Kansas Betting Trends

UNLV has won nine games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

The Rebels have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Kansas has covered seven times in 12 games with a spread this season.

The Jayhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.