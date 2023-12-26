The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will feature the Kansas Jayhawks entering a showdown against the UNLV Rebels on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Offensively, Kansas ranks 27th in the FBS with 33.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 62nd in points allowed (377.6 points allowed per contest). With 415.8 total yards per game on offense, UNLV ranks 45th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 96th, allowing 402 total yards per game.

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN.

UNLV vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Bowl Game Odds

UNLV vs. Kansas Key Statistics

UNLV Kansas 415.8 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434 (46th) 402 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.6 (56th) 180.7 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.3 (9th) 235.1 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.7 (68th) 17 (62nd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (32nd) 24 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (75th)

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has put up 2,792 passing yards, or 214.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63% of his passes and has thrown 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 20.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Vincent Davis has run the ball 132 times for 722 yards, with six touchdowns.

Jai'Den Thomas has totaled 503 yards on 108 carries with 12 touchdowns.

Ricky White has hauled in 1,384 receiving yards on 82 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacob De Jesus has put together a 511-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 52 passes on 70 targets.

Kaleo Ballungay's 16 grabs (on 24 targets) have netted him 297 yards (22.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has racked up 1,681 yards (140.1 ypg) on 105-of-171 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 261 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Devin Neal has racked up 1,209 yards on 183 carries while finding the end zone 15 times. He's also caught 24 passes for 214 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has collected 599 yards on 116 attempts, scoring eight times.

Lawrence Arnold's team-leading 650 yards as a receiver have come on 38 catches (out of 48 targets) with three touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner has put up a 507-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 43 targets.

Mason Fairchild's 25 catches have turned into 422 yards and three touchdowns.

