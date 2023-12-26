The Guaranteed Rate Bowl features a matchup of the UNLV Rebels (who are major, 12.5-point underdogs) and the Kansas Jayhawks on December 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The total has been set at 63.5 points for this matchup.

UNLV vs. Kansas game info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

UNLV vs. Kansas statistical matchup

Kansas UNLV 434.0 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.8 (27th) 377.6 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.0 (118th) 211.3 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.7 (38th) 222.7 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.1 (56th) 14 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (66th) 16 (69th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (8th)

Kansas leaders

In 13 games, Jayden Maiava has thrown for 2,792 yards (214.8 per game), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

Maiava also has rushed for 261 yards and three TDs.

In 13 games, Ricky White has 82 receptions for 1,384 yards (106.5 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In 13 games, Jai'Den Thomas has rushed for 503 yards (38.7 per game) and 12 TDs.

UNLV leaders

Devin Neal has been putting up numbers in the ground game, rushing for 1,209 yards and 15 touchdowns in 12 games.

In the receiving game, Neal has contributed 214 receiving yards and one touchdown on 24 receptions.

In 12 games, Jason Bean has aired it out for 1,681 yards (140.1 yards per game) to go along with 12 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.4%.

As a runner, Bean has scrambled for 261 yards (6.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has rushed for 599 yards (49.9 yards per carry) and eight rushing touchdowns for the Jayhawks in 2023.

