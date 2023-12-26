Our projection model predicts the Kansas Jayhawks will take down the UNLV Rebels on Tuesday, December 26 at 9:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Chase Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UNLV vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (+13.5) Under (67.5) Kansas 33, UNLV 27

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Kansas vs. UNLV? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied probability of a win by the Rebels based on the moneyline is 21.1%.

The Rebels' ATS record is 9-3-0 this year.

UNLV is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

The Rebels have gone over in eight of their 12 games with a set total (66.7%).

The average point total for the UNLV this year is 12.2 points less than this game's over/under.

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jayhawks an 83.3% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Jayhawks are 7-5-0 this year.

Kansas is winless against the spread when it is 13.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

Out of 12 Jayhawks games so far this year, six have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 67.5 points, 8.2 higher than the average total in Kansas games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rebels vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 33.6 25.8 35.6 24.1 30.8 28 UNLV 34.3 27 20 44 34.7 27

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.