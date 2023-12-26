The matchups in a Tuesday soccer schedule that shouldn't be missed include the Premier League match featuring Newcastle United FC taking on Nottingham Forest.

Watch Premier League: Newcastle United FC vs Nottingham Forest

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Brescia vs Parma

  • League: Italian Serie B Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Scottish Premiership: Dundee vs Celtic

  • League: Scottish Premiership
  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Palermo vs Cremonese

  • League: Italian Serie B Soccer
  • Game Time: 11:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Burnley vs Liverpool

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ittihad vs Al Nassr

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: U.C. Sampdoria vs SSC Bari

  • League: Italian Serie B Soccer
  • Game Time: 2:25 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Manchester United vs Aston Villa

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

