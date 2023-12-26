Malik Monk could make a big impact for the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Monk tallied seven points, five assists and three blocks in his last game, which ended in a 120-105 win against the Suns.

With prop bets in place for Monk, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.3 15.2 Rebounds -- 2.6 2.0 Assists 4.5 5.2 6.2 PRA -- 22.1 23.4 PR -- 16.9 17.2 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.9



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 11.7% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.0 per contest.

Monk is averaging 6.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Kings rank 23rd in possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have allowed 114.7 points per game, which is 17th-best in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 45.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers have given up 26.7 per game, 17th in the league.

The Trail Blazers concede 10.7 made 3-pointers per contest, best in the NBA.

Malik Monk vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 30 23 6 10 0 0 1

