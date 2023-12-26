Lauri Markkanen's Utah Jazz (12-18) hit the road to match up with the San Antonio Spurs (4-24) at Frost Bank Center on Tuesday, December 26. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and KJZZ

BSSW and KJZZ Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lauri Markkanen vs. Victor Wembanyama Fantasy Comparison

Stat Lauri Markkanen Victor Wembanyama Total Fantasy Pts 765.9 1021.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.3 40.9 Fantasy Rank - 18

Lauri Markkanen vs. Victor Wembanyama Insights

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Markkanen is posting 23.7 points, 1.5 assists and 8.6 boards per contest.

The Jazz have a -191 scoring differential, falling short by 6.4 points per game. They're putting up 113 points per game to rank 21st in the league and are giving up 119.4 per outing to rank 24th in the NBA.

The 46 rebounds per game Utah averages rank fourth in the NBA, and are 3.6 more than the 42.4 its opponents grab per contest.

The Jazz knock down 13.2 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league), 1.1 fewer than their opponents (14.3).

Utah has lost the turnover battle by 3.8 turnovers per game, committing 15.9 (29th in NBA action) while forcing 12.1 (24th in the league).

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama gets the Spurs 18.5 points, 10.7 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 3 blocks (first in NBA).

The Spurs are being outscored by 12.4 points per game, with a -346 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.6 points per game (25th in NBA), and give up 123 per contest (28th in league).

San Antonio loses the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. It records 43.3 rebounds per game, 19th in the league, while its opponents grab 46.1.

The Spurs knock down 1.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12.8 (13th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.5.

San Antonio has committed 2.6 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.5 (28th in NBA) while forcing 12.9 (19th in league).

Lauri Markkanen vs. Victor Wembanyama Advanced Stats

Stat Lauri Markkanen Victor Wembanyama Plus/Minus Per Game -2 -6.5 Usage Percentage 24.9% 29.4% True Shooting Pct 63% 52% Total Rebound Pct 14.2% 19.3% Assist Pct 7% 14.8%

