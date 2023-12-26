Lauri Markkanen and his Utah Jazz teammates will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 126-119 win against the Raptors, Markkanen tallied 30 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.

With prop bets in place for Markkanen, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.7 23.1 Rebounds 8.5 8.6 8.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.3 PRA -- 33.8 33 PR -- 32.3 31.7 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.2



Lauri Markkanen Insights vs. the Spurs

Markkanen has taken 16.6 shots per game this season and made 8.1 per game, which account for 12.2% and 13.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 15.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

Markkanen's opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 105.7 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the fourth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

The Spurs concede 123.0 points per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 46.1 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked team in the league.

The Spurs allow 28.5 assists per contest, 29th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 14.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Spurs are the worst team in the league.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 35 28 10 1 4 0 1 2/25/2023 32 27 4 2 3 0 0 12/26/2022 38 32 12 1 3 2 0

