Tuesday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) and the Sacramento Kings (17-11) at Moda Center features the Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe and the Kings' Domantas Sabonis as players to watch.

How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings fell to the Timberwolves on Saturday, 110-98. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 27 points (and contributed six assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 27 4 6 2 0 3 Keegan Murray 20 7 0 3 1 3 Domantas Sabonis 17 10 10 1 0 0

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis' averages for the season are 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists, making 58.4% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA).

Fox's averages on the season are 29.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, making 48% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest.

The Kings get 16.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Keegan Murray.

Kevin Huerter averages 10.8 points, 3.9 boards and 2.7 assists, making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

The Kings get 11.8 points, 3.1 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Harrison Barnes.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 19.5 12.6 8.4 0.9 0.3 0.3 De'Aaron Fox 25.7 3.6 5.1 1.5 0.3 3.1 Keegan Murray 20.9 4.7 1.4 1.1 0.1 3.4 Malik Monk 12.6 1.7 5.8 0.3 0.6 2.5 Harrison Barnes 11 3 1.3 0.6 0.3 1.7

