Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Kings vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -122) 13.5 (Over: +102) 7.5 (Over: -143)

The 20.5-point total set for Sabonis on Tuesday is 1.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.1 -- is 1.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (13.5).

Tuesday's assist prop bet total for Sabonis (7.5) is the same as his season-long assist average.

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -135)

De'Aaron Fox's 29.6 points per game are 0.1 more than Tuesday's prop total.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

Fox has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Tuesday's prop bet (6.5).

His 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +128)

The 20.5-point over/under set for Grant on Tuesday is 1.8 lower than his scoring average of 22.3.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 4.5).

Tuesday's assist prop total for Grant (2.5) equals his year-long average.

Grant's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Tuesday over/under.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.