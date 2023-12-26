How to Watch the Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings (17-11) take the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) on December 26, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
Kings vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (49%).
- Sacramento is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 49% from the field.
- The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 28th.
- The 117.5 points per game the Kings score are only 2.8 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (114.7).
- Sacramento has a 15-3 record when putting up more than 114.7 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Kings have performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 121.8 points per game, compared to 111.8 per game away from home.
- Sacramento is allowing 119.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 114.2.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Kings have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 15.9 treys per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 14.4 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Len
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Malik Monk
|Questionable
|Foot
