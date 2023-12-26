The Sacramento Kings (17-11) take the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) on December 26, 2023.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (49%).

Sacramento is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 49% from the field.

The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 28th.

The 117.5 points per game the Kings score are only 2.8 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (114.7).

Sacramento has a 15-3 record when putting up more than 114.7 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Kings have performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 121.8 points per game, compared to 111.8 per game away from home.

Sacramento is allowing 119.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 114.2.

Looking at three-pointers, the Kings have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 15.9 treys per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 14.4 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Kings Injuries