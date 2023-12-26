Take a look at the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (17-11), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Kings ready for their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) at Moda Center on Tuesday, December 26 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings enter this matchup on the heels of a 110-98 loss to the Timberwolves on Saturday. De'Aaron Fox scored 27 points in the Kings' loss, leading the team.

Kings vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8 Malik Monk SG Out Foot 14.3 2.6 5.2

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Shaedon Sharpe: Questionable (Adductor)

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

