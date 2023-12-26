Kings vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (17-11) face the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA. The matchup's over/under is set at 236.5.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-6.5
|236.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento and its opponents have combined to score more than 236.5 points in 14 of 28 games this season.
- Sacramento has an average point total of 235 in its contests this year, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Kings have a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Sacramento has won 13 out of the 21 games, or 61.9%, in which it has been favored.
- Sacramento has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Kings.
Kings vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|14
|50%
|117.5
|225.5
|117.4
|232.1
|234.9
|Trail Blazers
|4
|14.3%
|108
|225.5
|114.7
|232.1
|225.3
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of Kings' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread on the road (7-5-0) than it has in home games (8-8-0).
- The Kings put up 117.5 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 114.7 the Trail Blazers give up.
- Sacramento is 12-6 against the spread and 15-3 overall when scoring more than 114.7 points.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|15-13
|2-2
|15-13
|Trail Blazers
|13-15
|9-9
|13-15
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Kings
|Trail Blazers
|117.5
|108
|8
|29
|12-6
|3-1
|15-3
|1-3
|117.4
|114.7
|21
|17
|5-1
|10-5
|4-2
|7-8
