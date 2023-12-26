The Sacramento Kings (17-11) face the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA. The matchup's over/under is set at 236.5.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -6.5 236.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento and its opponents have combined to score more than 236.5 points in 14 of 28 games this season.

Sacramento has an average point total of 235 in its contests this year, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Kings have a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Sacramento has won 13 out of the 21 games, or 61.9%, in which it has been favored.

Sacramento has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Kings vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 14 50% 117.5 225.5 117.4 232.1 234.9 Trail Blazers 4 14.3% 108 225.5 114.7 232.1 225.3

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Five of Kings' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread on the road (7-5-0) than it has in home games (8-8-0).

The Kings put up 117.5 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 114.7 the Trail Blazers give up.

Sacramento is 12-6 against the spread and 15-3 overall when scoring more than 114.7 points.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Kings and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 15-13 2-2 15-13 Trail Blazers 13-15 9-9 13-15

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Kings Trail Blazers 117.5 Points Scored (PG) 108 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 12-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 15-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-3 117.4 Points Allowed (PG) 114.7 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-5 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.