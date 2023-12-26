Kings vs. Trail Blazers December 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) square off against the Sacramento Kings (13-9) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-CA
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis provides 18.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game for the Kings.
- De'Aaron Fox is putting up 29.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He's sinking 46.9% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game.
- Malik Monk gets the Kings 14.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kevin Huerter gets the Kings 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Keegan Murray is averaging 13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.3% of his shots from the floor and 30.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Shaedon Sharpe puts up 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.
- Jerami Grant puts up 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 2.6 made treys per game.
- Deandre Ayton averages 12.9 points, 10.8 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Malcolm Brogdon posts 17.0 points, 4.0 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 38.0% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Toumani Camara puts up 6.7 points, 4.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 37.9% from the floor.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison
|Trail Blazers
|Kings
|106.5
|Points Avg.
|116.3
|113.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.9
|43.3%
|Field Goal %
|46.4%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|36.1%
