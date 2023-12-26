The Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) square off against the Sacramento Kings (13-9) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-CA

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis provides 18.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game for the Kings.

De'Aaron Fox is putting up 29.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He's sinking 46.9% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game.

Malik Monk gets the Kings 14.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter gets the Kings 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Keegan Murray is averaging 13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.3% of his shots from the floor and 30.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe puts up 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Jerami Grant puts up 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 2.6 made treys per game.

Deandre Ayton averages 12.9 points, 10.8 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon posts 17.0 points, 4.0 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 38.0% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Toumani Camara puts up 6.7 points, 4.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 37.9% from the floor.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Kings 106.5 Points Avg. 116.3 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 116.9 43.3% Field Goal % 46.4% 34.6% Three Point % 36.1%

