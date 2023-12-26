The Sacramento Kings (17-11) face the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) as 7.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 117 - Trail Blazers 112

Kings vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 7.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-5.0)

Kings (-5.0) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Kings sport a 15-13-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 13-15-0 mark from the Trail Blazers.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Portland is 9-8 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Sacramento puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 53.6% of the time this season (15 out of 28), which is more often than Portland's games have (13 out of 28).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Trail Blazers are 7-19, while the Kings are 13-8 as moneyline favorites.

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings are scoring 117.5 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 117.4 points per contest (21st-ranked).

Sacramento is grabbing 43.2 rebounds per game (20th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 43.7 rebounds per contest (17th-ranked).

The Kings have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 28.5 per game (fifth-best in NBA).

So far this season, Sacramento is averaging 12.7 turnovers per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (16th-ranked).

The Kings are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking third-best in the league with 15.3 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

