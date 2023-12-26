The Sacramento Kings (17-11) clash with the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-7.5) 235.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-7.5) 235.5 -320 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kings vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Kings score 117.5 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 117.4 (21st in the league) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 6.7 points per game, with a -189 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.0 points per game (29th in NBA), and give up 114.7 per contest (17th in league).

These teams are scoring 225.5 points per game between them, 10.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 232.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has compiled a 15-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Portland is 13-15-0 ATS this year.

Kings and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +2000 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 -

