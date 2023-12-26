The Sacramento Kings, with Kevin Huerter, face off versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, a 110-98 loss against the Timberwolves, Huerter tallied two points.

With prop bets in place for Huerter, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.8 7.0 Rebounds -- 3.9 2.6 Assists -- 2.7 2.2 PRA -- 17.4 11.8 PR -- 14.7 9.6 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.1



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 10.0% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.4 per contest.

He's taken 5.7 threes per game, or 13.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Huerter's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.3 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers are 17th in the league, giving up 114.7 points per contest.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers have allowed 45.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the NBA.

Conceding 26.7 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have conceded 10.7 makes per game, best in the league.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 39 17 5 4 4 0 2

