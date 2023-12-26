Keegan Murray and his Sacramento Kings teammates will hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 23, Murray put up 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 110-98 loss against the Timberwolves.

Below we will dive into Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.2 20.9 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 4.7 Assists -- 1.7 1.4 PRA -- 23.4 27 PR -- 21.7 25.6 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.4



Keegan Murray Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Murray has made 6.0 shots per game, which adds up to 12.0% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.6 threes per game, or 14.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's Kings average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 102.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have given up 114.7 points per game, which is 17th-best in the league.

Giving up 45.1 rebounds per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked team in the league, allowing 26.7 assists per contest.

Conceding 10.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Trail Blazers are the best squad in the league.

Keegan Murray vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 31 9 7 3 1 2 1

