Lauri Markkanen, Top Jazz Players to Watch vs. the Spurs - December 26
Keldon Johnson and Lauri Markkanen are two players to watch on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, when the San Antonio Spurs (4-24) match up with the Utah Jazz (12-18) at Frost Bank Center.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW, KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jazz's Last Game
The Jazz were victorious in their most recent game against the Raptors, 126-119, on Saturday. Markkanen was their leading scorer with 30 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Lauri Markkanen
|30
|9
|5
|3
|0
|4
|Jordan Clarkson
|30
|3
|6
|1
|0
|4
|Collin Sexton
|16
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
Jazz vs Spurs Additional Info
Jazz Players to Watch
- Markkanen gets the Jazz 23.7 points, 8.6 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Collin Sexton contributes with 15.1 points per game, plus 2.7 boards and 3.5 assists.
- John Collins averages 14.2 points, 8.1 boards and 0.8 assists, making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- The Jazz receive 11.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Talen Horton-Tucker.
- Kelly Olynyk gets the Jazz 7.9 points, 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Collin Sexton
|20.3
|2.9
|4.1
|1.1
|0.1
|1.7
|Walker Kessler
|7.3
|7.9
|1.1
|0.6
|2.8
|0.0
|Kelly Olynyk
|7.6
|4.9
|5.5
|0.8
|0.4
|0.7
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|13.3
|1.7
|3.7
|1.1
|0.2
|1.3
|Kris Dunn
|7.2
|3.6
|5.3
|0.6
|0.3
|0.8
