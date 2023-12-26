The Utah Jazz's (12-18) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Tuesday, December 26 matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (4-24) at Frost Bank Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Jazz head into this contest on the heels of a 126-119 victory against the Raptors on Saturday. Lauri Markkanen's team-leading 30 points paced the Jazz in the win.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Talen Horton-Tucker SG Questionable Foot 11.4 2.7 4.5 Keyonte George SG Questionable Foot 10.9 3 5

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey: Out For Season (Knee), Victor Wembanyama: Questionable (Ankle)

Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and KJZZ

