Jazz vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (4-24) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (12-18) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs on BSSW and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 242.5 points.
Jazz vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Jazz
|-2.5
|242.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- In nine games this season, Utah and its opponents have gone over 242.5 total points.
- Utah has an average point total of 232.4 in its outings this year, 10.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Jazz's ATS record is 16-14-0 this season.
- This season, Utah has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.
- Utah has played as a favorite of -140 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Jazz.
Jazz vs Spurs Additional Info
Jazz vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 242.5
|% of Games Over 242.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Jazz
|9
|30%
|113
|223.6
|119.4
|242.4
|229.7
|Spurs
|11
|39.3%
|110.6
|223.6
|123
|242.4
|232
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- The Jazz have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Jazz have gone over the total in six of their past 10 contests.
- Utah has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-3-0) than it has in road tilts (6-11-0).
- The 113 points per game the Jazz put up are 10 fewer points than the Spurs give up (123).
- When Utah totals more than 123 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
Jazz vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|16-14
|1-1
|17-13
|Spurs
|11-17
|10-16
|19-9
Jazz vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Jazz
|Spurs
|113
|110.6
|21
|25
|6-0
|4-2
|4-2
|3-3
|119.4
|123
|24
|28
|6-1
|2-1
|4-3
|0-3
