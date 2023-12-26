The San Antonio Spurs (4-24) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (12-18) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs on BSSW and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 242.5 points.

Jazz vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Jazz -2.5 242.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • In nine games this season, Utah and its opponents have gone over 242.5 total points.
  • Utah has an average point total of 232.4 in its outings this year, 10.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Jazz's ATS record is 16-14-0 this season.
  • This season, Utah has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.
  • Utah has played as a favorite of -140 or more twice this season and split those games.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Jazz.

Jazz vs Spurs Additional Info

Jazz vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 242.5 % of Games Over 242.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Jazz 9 30% 113 223.6 119.4 242.4 229.7
Spurs 11 39.3% 110.6 223.6 123 242.4 232

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • The Jazz have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.
  • The Jazz have gone over the total in six of their past 10 contests.
  • Utah has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-3-0) than it has in road tilts (6-11-0).
  • The 113 points per game the Jazz put up are 10 fewer points than the Spurs give up (123).
  • When Utah totals more than 123 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Jazz vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Jazz and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Jazz 16-14 1-1 17-13
Spurs 11-17 10-16 19-9

Jazz vs. Spurs Point Insights

Jazz Spurs
113
Points Scored (PG)
 110.6
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
6-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 4-2
4-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-3
119.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 123
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 28
6-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 2-1
4-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 0-3

