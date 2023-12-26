The Utah Jazz (7-16), on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, go up against the San Antonio Spurs (3-19). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSW, KJZZ

Jazz Players to Watch

John Collins provides 14.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game for the Jazz.

Lauri Markkanen is putting up 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He's making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest.

Jordan Clarkson is putting up 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is sinking 39.9% of his shots from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Keyonte George gets the Jazz 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while delivering 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Collin Sexton gets the Jazz 12.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama averages 18.8 points, 2.6 assists and 10.6 rebounds per contest.

Keldon Johnson posts 16.7 points, 4 assists and 6.5 boards per game.

Zach Collins posts 13.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 27.1% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jeremy Sochan averages 10.9 points, 5.1 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Devin Vassell averages 17.8 points, 3.3 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jazz vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Spurs Jazz 109.4 Points Avg. 111.3 121.4 Points Allowed Avg. 120.3 45.1% Field Goal % 44.7% 33.6% Three Point % 34.9%

