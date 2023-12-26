The San Antonio Spurs (4-24) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (12-18) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs on BSSW and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KJZZ

BSSW and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Jazz vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 117 - Spurs 116

Jazz vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 2.5)

Spurs (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-1.1)

Jazz (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Under (242.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.0

The Jazz have put together a 16-14-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 11-17-0 mark of the Spurs.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Utah (1-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than San Antonio (10-16) does as the underdog (38.5%).

Utah's games have gone over the total 56.7% of the time this season (17 out of 30), less often than San Antonio's games have (19 out of 28).

The Jazz have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-1) this season, higher than the .111 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (3-24).

Jazz Performance Insights

On offense, the Jazz are posting 113 points per game (21st-ranked in league). They are ceding 119.4 points per contest at the other end (24th-ranked).

Utah is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking fourth-best in the league with 46 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 42.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Jazz are dishing out 27 assists per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2023-24.

Utah is averaging 15.9 turnovers per game (second-worst in NBA), and it is forcing 12.1 turnovers per game (24th-ranked).

The Jazz are sinking 13.2 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 35.7% three-point percentage (21st-ranked).

