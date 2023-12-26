Harrison Barnes' Sacramento Kings take the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Barnes, in his last action, had 12 points in a 110-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

In this article we will break down Barnes' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.8 11.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.0 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 16.3 15.3 PR -- 14.9 14 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Barnes has taken 8.2 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 9.1% and 9.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.5 threes per game, or 10.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Barnes' opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 23rd in possessions per game with 103.3.

The Trail Blazers concede 114.7 points per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers allow 45.1 rebounds per game, ranking 24th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have conceded 10.7 makes per game, best in the NBA.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 36 12 5 0 2 0 1

