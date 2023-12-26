Tuesday's NBA schedule includes Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings (17-11) taking the road to play Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) at Moda Center. It tips off at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Location: Portland, Oregon

Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Domantas Sabonis vs. Jerami Grant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Domantas Sabonis Jerami Grant Total Fantasy Pts 1251.3 752.0 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.7 31.3 Fantasy Rank 12 51

Domantas Sabonis vs. Jerami Grant Insights

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis is putting up 18.9 points, 7.5 assists and 12.1 boards per contest.

The Kings average 117.5 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 117.4 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a +3 scoring differential overall.

Sacramento pulls down 43.2 rebounds per game (20th in the league) compared to the 43.7 of its opponents.

The Kings knock down 15.3 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc (14th in the NBA). They are making 3.1 more threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 12.2 per game while shooting 37.7%.

Sacramento and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Kings commit 12.7 per game (12th in the league) and force 13.2 (16th in NBA play).

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Grant averages 22.3 points, 3.8 boards and 2.5 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 6.7 points per game, with a -189 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.0 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 114.7 per outing (17th in league).

The 41.0 rebounds per game Portland accumulates rank 28th in the NBA, 4.1 fewer than the 45.1 its opponents grab.

The Trail Blazers make 1.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 12.2 (20th in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.7.

Portland forces 15.2 turnovers per game (second in league) while committing 14.5 (26th in NBA).

Domantas Sabonis vs. Jerami Grant Advanced Stats

Stat Domantas Sabonis Jerami Grant Plus/Minus Per Game -0.8 -6.3 Usage Percentage 22.2% 26.2% True Shooting Pct 62.7% 58.4% Total Rebound Pct 19.4% 6.0% Assist Pct 32.2% 12.0%

