The Sacramento Kings, with Domantas Sabonis, hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 110-98 loss to the Timberwolves (his most recent game) Sabonis posted 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

In this piece we'll break down Sabonis' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 18.9 19.5 Rebounds 13.5 12.1 12.6 Assists 7.5 7.5 8.4 PRA -- 38.5 40.5 PR -- 31 32.1



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Sabonis has taken 12.6 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 14.0% and 17.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Kings rank 23rd in possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers concede 114.7 points per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked team in the league, conceding 45.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers have allowed 26.7 per contest, 17th in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 40 27 11 9 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.