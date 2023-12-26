The Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox included, match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Fox put up 27 points, six assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 110-98 loss versus the Timberwolves.

Now let's break down Fox's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 29.6 28.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.0 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.7 PRA -- 40.2 39 PR -- 34 32.3 3PM 2.5 3.2 3.4



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Fox has made 10.4 shots per game, which adds up to 19.2% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 8.3 threes per game, or 15.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 23rd in possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers allow 114.7 points per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 45.1 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26.7 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have conceded 10.7 makes per game, best in the league.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 27 20 8 11 1 0 2 3/29/2023 27 18 3 6 2 0 2 2/23/2023 26 31 3 3 2 0 1 10/19/2022 35 33 7 7 5 0 2

