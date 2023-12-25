When the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs square off in Week 16 on Monday at 1:00 PM ET, will Zamir White get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Zamir White score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a TD)

White has 123 yards on 37 carries (12.3 ypg) this season, with one rushing touchdown.

White also averages 5.4 receiving yards per game, catching nine passes for 54 yards.

White has one rushing touchdown in 10 games.

Zamir White Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 1 2 0 1 5 0 Week 2 @Bills 4 22 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Chargers 3 15 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 0 2 7 0 Week 7 @Bears 2 2 0 3 26 0 Week 9 Giants 4 -2 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Jets 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Chiefs 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Chargers 17 69 1 3 16 0

