The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play in a Week 16 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Monday. Will Tre Tucker get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Tre Tucker score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Tucker has accumulated a 220-yard campaign on 11 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 23 occasions, and averages 22 yards.

In one of 10 games this season, Tucker has posted a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Tre Tucker Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 57 0 Week 7 @Bears 3 2 16 0 Week 9 Giants 3 2 52 0 Week 10 Jets 0 0 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 7 2 36 0 Week 12 Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Chargers 4 3 59 2

