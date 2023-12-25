Will Ross Dwelley Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ross Dwelley did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 16 contest against the Baltimore Ravens starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Take a look at Dwelley's stats on this page.
Ross Dwelley Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the 49ers this week:
- Jauan Jennings (DNP/concussion): 19 Rec; 265 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
49ers vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Dwelley 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|12
|12
|0
|12.0
Dwelley Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|@Browns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|1
|1
|12
|0
