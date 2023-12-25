The San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play in a Week 16 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Ronnie Bell find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Bell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Ronnie Bell score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell's stat line shows four receptions for 51 yards and one score. He posts 5.1 yards receiving per game.

In one of five games this season, Bell has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Ronnie Bell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Giants 2 2 24 1 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 7 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 1 1 20 0 Week 15 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0

Rep Ronnie Bell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.