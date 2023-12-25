The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) host an AFC West battle against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs and Raiders betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on Monday's matchup.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 10.5 40.5 -600 +425

Raiders vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 40.5 points.

Las Vegas' games this year have had a 42.1-point total on average, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Raiders have covered the spread seven times this season (7-6-1).

The Raiders have been underdogs in eight games this season and won two (25%) of those contests.

Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and lost that game.

Kansas City Chiefs

The average point total in Kansas City's contests this year is 47, 6.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Chiefs have covered the spread eight times over 14 games with a set spread.

The Chiefs are 9-5 as moneyline favorites (winning 64.3% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 22.8 11 17.5 3 47 8 14 Raiders 18.9 24 20 8 42.1 6 14

Raiders vs. Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends

Raiders

Las Vegas has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.

The Raiders have gone over the total twice in their past three contests.

Offensively, the Raiders are better in division games (28.5 points scored per game) than overall (18.9). But on defense they are worse (23 points allowed per game) than overall (20).

The Chiefs have put up a total of 74 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 5.3 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by opponents by 15 total points (1.1 per game).

Chiefs

Kansas City has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.

In its past three contests, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.

In contests against divisional opponents, the Chiefs are scoring 22.5 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 22.8 points per game. From a defensive standpoint, they are surrendering 16.5 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 17.5 points per game in all games.

The Chiefs have scored a total of 74 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 5.3 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by opponents by 15 total points (1.1 per game).

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.1 40.3 44.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 21.6 25.7 ATS Record 7-6-1 5-2-1 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-10-0 2-6-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-2 1-4

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47 48.9 45.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.5 27 26 ATS Record 8-6-0 4-3-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-9-0 1-6-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-5 4-3 5-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

