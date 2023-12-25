The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) are considered 10-point favorites when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) in an AFC West matchup on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 40.5 has been set.

As the Chiefs ready for this matchup against the Raiders, check out their recent betting insights and trends. Before the Raiders play the Chiefs, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-10) 40.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-10) 40.5 -500 +385 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 16 Odds

Las Vegas vs. Kansas City Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Raiders vs. Chiefs Betting Insights

Las Vegas' record against the spread in 2023 is 7-6-1.

The Raiders are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 10-point underdog or more this season.

Las Vegas has played 14 games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

Kansas City's ATS record is 8-6-0 this season.

The Chiefs are yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 10-point favorite or greater this season.

Kansas City games have gone over the point total on five of 14 occasions (35.7%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.