The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) host an AFC West battle against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: Nickelodeon

Raiders Insights

The Raiders put up 18.9 points per game, comparable to the 17.5 the Chiefs give up.

The Raiders average just 8.3 fewer yards per game (284.9) than the Chiefs give up (293.2).

This year Las Vegas averages 83.7 yards per game on the ground, 26.7 fewer than Kansas City allows (110.4).

This season the Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times, eight more than the Chiefs' takeaways (16).

Raiders Away Performance

The Raiders' average points scored in away games (13.8) is lower than their overall average (18.9). But their average points conceded on the road (25.7) is higher than overall (20).

The Raiders' average yards gained in road games (242.2) is lower than their overall average (284.9). But their average yards allowed on the road (374.3) is higher than overall (334.4).

Las Vegas accumulates 184.3 passing yards per game away from home (16.8 less than its overall average), and concedes 220 in away games (10.4 more than overall).

The Raiders' average yards rushing on the road (57.8) is lower than their overall average (83.7). But their average yards conceded in away games (154.3) is higher than overall (124.9).

The Raiders convert 26.2% of third downs on the road (9.0% lower than their overall average), and concede 44.7% on the road (2.2% higher than overall).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 Kansas City L 31-17 CBS 12/10/2023 Minnesota L 3-0 FOX 12/14/2023 Los Angeles W 63-21 Amazon Prime Video 12/25/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 12/31/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 1/7/2024 Denver - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.