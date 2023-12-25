The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) will meet AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8), on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 40.5 points.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Chiefs clash with the Raiders. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we outline below.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Raiders have been leading after the first quarter in six games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

The Chiefs have been leading after the first quarter in six games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 10.3 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 14 games this season, the Raiders have won the third quarter three times, lost nine times, and been knotted up two times.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering three points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Raiders' 14 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter six times, lost seven times, and tied one time.

The Chiefs have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Raiders have had the lead four times, have trailed eight times, and have been tied two times at the completion of the first half this season.

At the end of the first half, the Chiefs have been winning nine times, have been behind three times, and have been knotted up two times.

2nd Half

This season, the Raiders have won the second half in five games (2-3 in those contests), lost the second half in eight games (3-5), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games this season (5-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (4-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Kansas City's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.9 points on average in the second half.

