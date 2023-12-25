Michael Mayer did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders match up with the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. Looking for Mayer's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the air, Mayer has been targeted 40 times, with season stats of 304 yards on 27 receptions (11.3 per catch) and two TDs.

Michael Mayer Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Raiders this week: D.J. Turner (DNP/shoulder): 0 Rec



Week 16 Injury Reports

Raiders vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Mayer 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 40 27 304 164 2 11.3

Mayer Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 3 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Packers 3 2 39 0 Week 6 Patriots 6 5 75 0 Week 7 @Bears 4 2 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 1 19 0 Week 9 Giants 2 2 11 0 Week 10 Jets 5 3 19 1 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 4 46 0 Week 12 Chiefs 4 2 27 0 Week 14 Vikings 2 1 14 0 Week 15 Chargers 5 4 39 1

