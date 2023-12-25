Will Michael Mayer Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Michael Mayer did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders match up with the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. Looking for Mayer's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the air, Mayer has been targeted 40 times, with season stats of 304 yards on 27 receptions (11.3 per catch) and two TDs.
Michael Mayer Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Raiders this week:
- D.J. Turner (DNP/shoulder): 0 Rec
Raiders vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Mayer 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|40
|27
|304
|164
|2
|11.3
Mayer Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Bills
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|3
|2
|39
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|6
|5
|75
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|4
|2
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|2
|1
|19
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|5
|3
|19
|1
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|5
|4
|46
|0
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|4
|2
|27
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|2
|1
|14
|0
|Week 15
|Chargers
|5
|4
|39
|1
