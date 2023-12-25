With the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 (Monday at 1:00 PM ET), is Joshua Jacobs a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jacobs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Joshua Jacobs score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Jacobs has picked up a team-high 805 rushing yards (61.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Jacobs also has 37 catches for 296 yards (22.8 per game) on the year.

Jacobs has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season, and has scored in five games.

Joshua Jacobs Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 19 48 0 2 23 0 Week 2 @Bills 9 -2 0 5 51 0 Week 3 Steelers 17 62 0 3 18 0 Week 4 @Chargers 17 58 1 8 81 0 Week 5 Packers 20 69 1 5 20 0 Week 6 Patriots 25 77 0 2 16 0 Week 7 @Bears 11 35 0 1 6 0 Week 8 @Lions 15 61 1 2 27 0 Week 9 Giants 26 98 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Jets 27 116 0 2 11 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 14 39 0 1 12 0 Week 12 Chiefs 20 110 1 4 15 0 Week 14 Vikings 13 34 0 2 16 0

Rep Joshua Jacobs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.