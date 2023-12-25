Joshua Jacobs did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs starts at 1:00 PM ET on Monday. Looking for Jacobs' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Jacobs has season stats that include 805 rushing yards on 233 carries (3.5 per attempt) and six touchdowns, plus 37 receptions on 54 targets for 296 yards.

Joshua Jacobs Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Quad

The Raiders have no other running back on the injury list.

Week 16 Injury Reports

Raiders vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Jacobs 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 233 805 6 3.5 54 37 296 0

Jacobs Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 19 48 0 2 23 0 Week 2 @Bills 9 -2 0 5 51 0 Week 3 Steelers 17 62 0 3 18 0 Week 4 @Chargers 17 58 1 8 81 0 Week 5 Packers 20 69 1 5 20 0 Week 6 Patriots 25 77 0 2 16 0 Week 7 @Bears 11 35 0 1 6 0 Week 8 @Lions 15 61 1 2 27 0 Week 9 Giants 26 98 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Jets 27 116 0 2 11 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 14 39 0 1 12 0 Week 12 Chiefs 20 110 1 4 15 0 Week 14 Vikings 13 34 0 2 16 0

