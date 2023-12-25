Will Joshua Jacobs Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Joshua Jacobs did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs starts at 1:00 PM ET on Monday. Looking for Jacobs' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Jacobs has season stats that include 805 rushing yards on 233 carries (3.5 per attempt) and six touchdowns, plus 37 receptions on 54 targets for 296 yards.
Joshua Jacobs Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Quad
- The Raiders have no other running back on the injury list.
Week 16 Injury Reports
Raiders vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jacobs 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|233
|805
|6
|3.5
|54
|37
|296
|0
Jacobs Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|19
|48
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|9
|-2
|0
|5
|51
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|17
|62
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|17
|58
|1
|8
|81
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|20
|69
|1
|5
|20
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|25
|77
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|11
|35
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|15
|61
|1
|2
|27
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|26
|98
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|27
|116
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|14
|39
|0
|1
|12
|0
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|20
|110
|1
|4
|15
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|13
|34
|0
|2
|16
|0
