Will Jesper Horsted Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:33 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Seeking Jesper Horsted's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Jesper Horsted Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Raiders have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- D.J. Turner (questionable/shoulder): 0 Rec
- Michael Mayer (out/toe): 27 Rec; 304 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Raiders vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Horsted 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|4
Horsted Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 7
|@Bears
|1
|1
|4
|0
