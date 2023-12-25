Will Jauan Jennings pay out his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the San Francisco 49ers play the Baltimore Ravens on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Jennings has caught 19 passes on 33 targets for 265 yards and one TD, averaging 20.4 yards per game.

In one of 12 games this year, Jennings has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 51 0 Week 3 Giants 3 2 31 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 19 0 Week 6 @Browns 4 2 26 0 Week 7 @Vikings 9 5 54 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 2 1 8 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 2 1 7 0 Week 13 @Eagles 4 3 44 1 Week 14 Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Cardinals 2 2 25 0

