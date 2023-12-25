Jauan Jennings did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers have a game against the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. Check out Jennings' stats on this page.

In the passing game, Jennings has been targeted 33 times, with season stats of 265 yards on 19 receptions (13.9 per catch) and one TD.

Jauan Jennings Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The 49ers have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Ross Dwelley (DNP/ankle): 1 Rec; 12 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Jennings 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 33 19 265 88 1 13.9

Jennings Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 51 0 Week 3 Giants 3 2 31 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 19 0 Week 6 @Browns 4 2 26 0 Week 7 @Vikings 9 5 54 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 2 1 8 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 2 1 7 0 Week 13 @Eagles 4 3 44 1 Week 14 Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Cardinals 2 2 25 0

