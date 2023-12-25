Will Jauan Jennings Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jauan Jennings did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers have a game against the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. Check out Jennings' stats on this page.
In the passing game, Jennings has been targeted 33 times, with season stats of 265 yards on 19 receptions (13.9 per catch) and one TD.
Jauan Jennings Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The 49ers have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Ross Dwelley (DNP/ankle): 1 Rec; 12 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
49ers vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jennings 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|33
|19
|265
|88
|1
|13.9
Jennings Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|3
|2
|51
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|3
|2
|31
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|19
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|4
|2
|26
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|9
|5
|54
|0
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 11
|Buccaneers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|4
|3
|44
|1
|Week 14
|Seahawks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Cardinals
|2
|2
|25
|0
