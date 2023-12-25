In the Week 16 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 PM ET on Monday, will Jakobi Meyers get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Meyers has added 59 receptions for 648 yards and seven TDs. He's been targeted 86 times, resulting in 49.8 yards per game.

In six of 13 games this year, Meyers has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Jakobi Meyers Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 10 9 81 2 Week 3 Steelers 12 7 85 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Packers 10 7 75 1 Week 6 Patriots 7 5 61 1 Week 7 @Bears 13 7 50 1 Week 8 @Lions 1 1 19 0 Week 9 Giants 5 2 38 0 Week 10 Jets 2 2 21 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 4 49 0 Week 12 Chiefs 7 6 79 1 Week 14 Vikings 6 5 25 0 Week 15 Chargers 4 2 32 1

