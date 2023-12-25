Will George Kittle find his way into the end zone when the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens meet in Week 16 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will George Kittle score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Kittle has 865 yards on 55 receptions and six TDs. He has been targeted 76 times, and posts 61.8 yards receiving per game.

Kittle has had a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

George Kittle Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 6 3 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 3 30 0 Week 3 Giants 9 7 90 0 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 9 0 Week 5 Cowboys 4 3 67 3 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 1 0 Week 7 @Vikings 7 5 78 0 Week 8 Bengals 11 9 149 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 4 3 116 1 Week 11 Buccaneers 9 8 89 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 5 3 19 0 Week 13 @Eagles 6 4 68 0 Week 14 Seahawks 5 3 76 1 Week 15 @Cardinals 4 2 54 0

