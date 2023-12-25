George Kittle has a tough matchup when his San Francisco 49ers face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Ravens allow 185.7 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the league.

Kittle has 55 grabs for 865 yards and six scores so far this season. He has been targeted 76 times, and posts 61.8 yards per contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kittle and the 49ers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kittle vs. the Ravens

Kittle vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Baltimore has allowed four opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 185.7 passing yards per game given up by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Ravens have scored 14 touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Ravens' defense is first in the league in that category.

Watch 49ers vs Ravens on Fubo!

George Kittle Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kittle with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kittle Receiving Insights

In nine of 14 games this season, Kittle has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Kittle has been targeted on 76 of his team's 391 passing attempts this season (19.4% target share).

He is averaging 11.4 yards per target (fourth in NFL play), picking up 865 yards on 76 passes thrown his way.

Kittle has had a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored six of his team's 52 offensive touchdowns this season (11.5%).

Kittle (10 red zone targets) has been targeted 18.5% of the time in the red zone (54 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kittle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 2 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 3 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 4 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.