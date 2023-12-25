Should you wager on Elijah Mitchell getting into the end zone in the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mitchell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Elijah Mitchell score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Mitchell has rushed for 149 yards (16.6 per game) on 44 carries.

Mitchell has not reached the end zone on the ground once in nine games.

Elijah Mitchell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 5 10 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Giants 11 42 0 3 2 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 -3 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Vikings 1 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 3 2 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 8 23 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 4 24 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 7 39 0 1 -3 0 Week 13 @Eagles 3 13 0 0 0 0

Rep Elijah Mitchell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.