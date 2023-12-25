Elijah Mitchell did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 16 contest against the Baltimore Ravens begins at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Seeking Mitchell's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Mitchell has season stats that include 149 rushing yards on 44 carries (3.4 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus four receptions on six targets for -1 yards.

Elijah Mitchell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the 49ers.

Week 16 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Mitchell 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 44 149 0 3.4 6 4 -1 0

Mitchell Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 5 10 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Giants 11 42 0 3 2 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 -3 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Vikings 1 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 3 2 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 8 23 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 4 24 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 7 39 0 1 -3 0 Week 13 @Eagles 3 13 0 0 0 0

