Will Elijah Mitchell Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Elijah Mitchell did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 16 contest against the Baltimore Ravens begins at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Seeking Mitchell's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Mitchell has season stats that include 149 rushing yards on 44 carries (3.4 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus four receptions on six targets for -1 yards.
Elijah Mitchell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the 49ers.
Week 16 Injury Reports
49ers vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mitchell 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|44
|149
|0
|3.4
|6
|4
|-1
|0
Mitchell Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|11
|42
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|8
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Buccaneers
|4
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|7
|39
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
