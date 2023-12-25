Will Deebo Samuel cash his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the San Francisco 49ers play the Baltimore Ravens on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Deebo Samuel score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Samuel's 49 grabs are good enough for 787 yards (65.6 per game) and six scores. He has been targeted 69 times.

In four of 12 games this season, Samuel has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

He has rushed for a TD in five games (of 12 games played).

Deebo Samuel Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 7 5 55 0 Week 2 @Rams 9 6 63 0 Week 3 Giants 12 6 129 1 Week 4 Cardinals 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 3 3 55 0 Week 6 @Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 4 4 30 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 4 3 63 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 9 7 79 0 Week 13 @Eagles 4 4 116 2 Week 14 Seahawks 9 7 149 1 Week 15 @Cardinals 7 4 48 2

