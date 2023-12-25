Deebo Samuel has a difficult matchup when his San Francisco 49ers play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Ravens concede 185.7 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

Samuel has put up a 787-yard campaign thus far (65.6 yards receiving per game) with six TDs, hauling in 49 balls on 69 targets.

Samuel vs. the Ravens

Samuel vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Samuel will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this week. The Ravens concede 185.7 passing yards per contest.

The Ravens' defense ranks first in the NFL by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to opponents (14 total passing TDs).

Deebo Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 59.5 (-115)

Samuel Receiving Insights

Samuel, in eight of 12 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Samuel has 17.6% of his team's target share (69 targets on 391 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 69 times, averaging 11.4 yards per target (fourth in NFL).

Samuel has hauled in a TD pass in four of 12 games this season, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has 21.2% of his team's 52 offensive touchdowns this season (11).

With 11 red zone targets, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 20.4% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 12/17/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/10/2023 Week 14 9 TAR / 7 REC / 149 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 4 REC / 116 YDS / 2 TDs 3 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 1 TD vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

