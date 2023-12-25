Will Christian McCaffrey get into the end zone when the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens play in Week 16 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Christian McCaffrey score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: -250 (Bet $25.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

McCaffrey has picked up a team-high 1,292 rushing yards (92.3 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.

McCaffrey also averages 36.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 57 passes for 509 yards and seven touchdowns.

McCaffrey has rushed for a touchdown in 10 games, with multiple rushing TDs twice.

He has reeled in a touchdown pass in six of 14 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Christian McCaffrey Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 22 152 1 3 17 0 Week 2 @Rams 20 116 1 3 19 0 Week 3 Giants 18 85 1 5 34 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 106 3 7 71 1 Week 5 Cowboys 19 51 1 2 27 0 Week 6 @Browns 11 43 0 3 9 1 Week 7 @Vikings 15 45 1 3 51 1 Week 8 Bengals 12 54 1 6 64 1 Week 10 @Jaguars 16 95 0 6 47 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 21 78 0 5 25 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 19 114 2 5 25 0 Week 13 @Eagles 17 93 1 3 40 0 Week 14 Seahawks 16 145 0 1 8 0 Week 15 @Cardinals 18 115 1 5 72 2

