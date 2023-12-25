Christian McCaffrey will be facing the 10th-best rushing defense in the NFL when his San Francisco 49ers play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

McCaffrey, on 244 carries, has a team-best 1,292 rushing yards (92.3 ypg). He's scored 13 rushing TDs. As a receiver, McCaffrey has caught 57 balls for 509 yards (36.4 ypg). He's also scored seven TDs in the air attack.

McCaffrey vs. the Ravens

McCaffrey vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Ravens during the 2023 season.

Baltimore has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Ravens have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The 102.1 rushing yards the Ravens allow per outing makes them the 10th-ranked rush defense in the NFL this season.

The Ravens' defense ranks first in the NFL with four rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Christian McCaffrey Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 84.5 (-115)

McCaffrey Rushing Insights

McCaffrey has hit his rushing yards over in 71.4% of his opportunities (10 of 14 games).

The 49ers, who are third in NFL play in points scored, have passed 48.6% of the time while running 51.4%.

His team has attempted 413 rushes this season. He's taken 244 of those carries (59.1%).

McCaffrey has a rushing touchdown in 10 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs twice.

He has scored 20 of his team's 52 offensive touchdowns this season (38.5%).

He has 55 red zone carries for 69.6% of the team share (his team runs on 59.4% of its plays in the red zone).

Christian McCaffrey Receiving Props vs the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-115)

McCaffrey Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, McCaffrey has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (seven of 14).

McCaffrey has been targeted on 68 of his team's 391 passing attempts this season (17.4% target share).

He has 509 receiving yards on 68 targets to rank 61st in league play with 7.5 yards per target.

In six of 14 games this year, McCaffrey has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

With 13 red zone targets, McCaffrey has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

McCaffrey's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Cardinals 12/17/2023 Week 15 18 ATT / 115 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 72 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/10/2023 Week 14 16 ATT / 145 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 17 ATT / 93 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 19 ATT / 114 YDS / 2 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 21 ATT / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD

